State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 9,621 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,616 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,621 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 419.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Eagle Materials by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

EXP opened at $135.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.72 and a 200 day moving average of $149.31. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.33. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.16 and a 12 month high of $169.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXP shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.46.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

