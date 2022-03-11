Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.40.

STLJF has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of STLJF stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. Stella-Jones has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $44.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.92.

Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products.

