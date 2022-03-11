stETH Price Hits $704.92 on Exchanges (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. stETH has a market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, stETH has traded flat against the US dollar. One stETH coin can currently be bought for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

stETH Coin Profile

stETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . The official website for stETH is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

