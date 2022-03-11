Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stevanato Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stevanato Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.13 ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of €0.10 ($0.11) by €0.03 ($0.03). The firm had revenue of €232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €220.57 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

STVN has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €24.69 ($26.83).

STVN stock opened at €15.52 ($16.87) on Friday. Stevanato Group has a 1-year low of €14.38 ($15.63) and a 1-year high of €29.18 ($31.72). The business’s 50 day moving average is €17.43 and its 200-day moving average is €22.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,290,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,607,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,213,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,891,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

