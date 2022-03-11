Steven M. Klein Acquires 3,751 Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Stock

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) CEO Steven M. Klein bought 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $55,814.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFBK traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.13. 7,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,818. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 37.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 230.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 734,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,608,000 after buying an additional 512,280 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 545,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 192,949 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,529,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

NFBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson downgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank, its business consists of originating multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, purchasing investment securities, including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and, to a lesser extent, depositing funds in other financial institutions.

