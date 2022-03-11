Stifel Nicolaus Boosts AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Price Target to $76.00

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on AdvanSix in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

AdvanSix stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,222. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.90. AdvanSix has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $50.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.74.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AdvanSix will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 69,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 9.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

