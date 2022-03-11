Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Price Target to C$21.00

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$26.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. upped their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Neo Performance Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

Shares of NOPMF traded up $1.78 on Friday, reaching $13.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,886. Neo Performance Materials has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average of $14.81.

Neo Performance Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal-based functional materials. It operates through the following segments: Magnequench; Chemicals and Oxides; Rare Metals; and Corporate. The Magnequench segment focuses in the manufacture of bonded NdFeB powders and bonded permanent magnets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.