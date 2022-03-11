Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $83.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 5.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ORCL. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.44.

ORCL stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.69. The company had a trading volume of 974,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,982,171. The company has a market capitalization of $210.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.04 and a 200 day moving average of $88.43. Oracle has a 12 month low of $65.43 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Oracle by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Oracle by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 289,407 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,218,000 after acquiring an additional 12,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

