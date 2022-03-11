Stifel Nicolaus Lowers TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target to $17.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 19.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered TPI Composites from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.17. 21,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,650. TPI Composites has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $526.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.54.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($2.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.77). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 71.53%. The company had revenue of $389.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TPI Composites will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven C. Lockard purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in TPI Composites by 54.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 361.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

