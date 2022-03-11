Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.29.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered shares of Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

SFIX opened at $11.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.08. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $69.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -53.85 and a beta of 1.86.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $516.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.50 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 70,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,270,900.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 847,212 shares of company stock valued at $15,049,645. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA increased its position in Stitch Fix by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 92,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

