Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Down 6.5%

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.54 and last traded at $10.58. Approximately 17,143 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,775,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SFIX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.24 and a beta of 1.86.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $516.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 73,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,363,898.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 847,212 shares of company stock worth $15,049,645. Corporate insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 11,088,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,792,000 after buying an additional 2,021,562 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 4,282,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,016,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 491.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,433,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,258,000 after buying an additional 1,191,075 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 337.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,529,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,934,000 after buying an additional 1,180,025 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 3,411.1% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,204,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,784,000 after buying an additional 1,169,928 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

