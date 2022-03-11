Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.01, but opened at $8.40. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Stitch Fix shares last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 144,546 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SFIX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.17.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

In other Stitch Fix news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 73,844 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.47 per share, with a total value of $1,363,898.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 847,212 shares of company stock valued at $15,049,645. 27.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 75.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 40.9% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.85 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.08.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $516.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.50 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Stitch Fix Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.