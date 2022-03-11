Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Hasbro Put Options (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 18,404 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 989% compared to the typical volume of 1,690 put options.

Shares of HAS traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.47. The stock had a trading volume of 747,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,771. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $85.97 and a 1 year high of $105.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.92 and its 200 day moving average is $96.16.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,406,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,532,000 after purchasing an additional 649,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,434,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,539,000 after purchasing an additional 896,250 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,826,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,837,000 after purchasing an additional 72,709 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,313,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,763,000 after purchasing an additional 265,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,249,000 after purchasing an additional 73,544 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

