Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Call Options (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 55,188 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 900% compared to the typical volume of 5,519 call options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 17,678 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter valued at $3,002,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 612.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 95,090 shares in the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter valued at $2,587,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.45. 14,790,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,211,977. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.02. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.31.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

