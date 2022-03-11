Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of BellRing Brands Call Options (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 2,514 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,683% compared to the average volume of 141 call options.
NYSE:BRBR traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.52. The company had a trading volume of 8,157,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,108. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.20. The firm has a market cap of $953.53 million, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99.
BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently commented on BRBR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.
About BellRing Brands (Get Rating)
BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.
