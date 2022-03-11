Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of STOK remained flat at $$20.59 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,931. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $56.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.65. The firm has a market cap of $757.53 million, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $87,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 2,182.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 15,492 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STOK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

About Stoke Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.