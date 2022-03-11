StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 73.7% from the February 13th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 4,407.5% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 503,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,100,000 after purchasing an additional 492,234 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 228,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of StoneCastle Financial stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.90. StoneCastle Financial has a 52-week low of $19.37 and a 52-week high of $24.19. The firm has a market cap of $138.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.66.
StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.
