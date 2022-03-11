Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Short Interest Down 77.6% in February

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a drop of 77.6% from the February 13th total of 125,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 922,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NASDAQ:HNDL opened at $23.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.24. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $26.25.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.144 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th.
