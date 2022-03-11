Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Short Interest Down 77.6% in February

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a drop of 77.6% from the February 13th total of 125,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 922,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:HNDL opened at $23.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.24. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $26.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.144 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period.

