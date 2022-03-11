Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys Shares of 16,898 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,898 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 78.2% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 41.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.36.

Shares of PWR opened at $121.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.39 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $177,641.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,217 shares of company stock worth $2,130,408 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

