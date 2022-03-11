Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,034,153,000 after acquiring an additional 657,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,169,000 after purchasing an additional 72,158 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,029,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $640,663,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 949,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $590,743,000 after purchasing an additional 43,715 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOW opened at $533.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 468.07, a PEG ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $561.54 and a 200 day moving average of $621.30.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Piper Sandler upgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.07.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total value of $1,209,155.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total value of $405,973.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $23,239,132 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

