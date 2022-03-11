Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 73.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,215,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,599,000 after acquiring an additional 44,535 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,304,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,048,000 after acquiring an additional 108,135 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,081,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,174,000 after acquiring an additional 597,615 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,483,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,310,000 after acquiring an additional 27,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 10,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total value of $1,229,822.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total transaction of $147,325.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,876 shares of company stock valued at $26,252,840 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI cut Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.87.

Shares of PRU opened at $106.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.84 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.97 and a 200-day moving average of $109.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.73%.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

