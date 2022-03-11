Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Stock Price Up 11.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 11.6% on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. The company traded as high as $11.51 and last traded at $11.34. Approximately 7,178 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 688,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

According to Zacks, “Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stronghold Digital Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $436,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $5,555,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $6,593,000. 10.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.93.

About Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG)

