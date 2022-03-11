Stronghold Token (SHX) Price Tops $0.0038 on Exchanges

Stronghold Token (CURRENCY:SHX) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Stronghold Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Stronghold Token has a market cap of $21.78 million and approximately $181,924.00 worth of Stronghold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stronghold Token has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stronghold Token Profile

Stronghold Token’s total supply is 99,756,866,344 coins and its circulating supply is 5,793,905,044 coins. The Reddit community for Stronghold Token is https://reddit.com/r/strongholdxchg . Stronghold Token’s official website is stronghold.co/stronghold-shx . Stronghold Token’s official Twitter account is @strongholdxchg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stronghold is building a new financial ecosystem where institutions and businesses can seamlessly manage and trade their assets. It is built on open-source distributed ledger technology and connects the world with buying and selling assets in less than a minute. Note: SHX is currently issued on both Stellar and Ethereum (ERC20). Stellar: GDSTRSHXHGJ7ZIVRBXEYE5Q74XUVCUSEKEBR7UCHEUUEK72N7I7KJ6JHEthereum (ERC20): 0xee7527841a932d2912224e20a405e1a1ff747084Stellar is the ledger of record, with SHX held in Stellar escrow accounts representing non-Stellar issuances of SHX. “

Stronghold Token Coin Trading

