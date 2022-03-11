Student Coin Market Cap Achieves $24.46 Million (STC)

Student Coin (CURRENCY:STC) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Student Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Student Coin has a total market capitalization of $24.46 million and $400,505.00 worth of Student Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Student Coin has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00034184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00105119 BTC.

Student Coin Profile

Student Coin (CRYPTO:STC) is a coin. It was first traded on June 16th, 2018. Student Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,322,747,502 coins. The official message board for Student Coin is medium.com/bitjob . Student Coin’s official website is bitjob.io . Student Coin’s official Twitter account is @STARCHAIN_STC

According to CryptoCompare, “Student Coin builds a platform called STC Exchange that allows people to create and develop their own DeFi, NFT, personal, and startup tokens. The project supports students at over 500 universities, allowing them to build tokens, decentralize their loans, and fund startups. The mission of the Student Coin is to educate people about cryptocurrencies and to put personal tokenization into the mainstream. “

Student Coin Coin Trading

