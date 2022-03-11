Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Trading 14.5% Higher

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 14.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.75. Approximately 17 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Studio City International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Studio City International alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.99. The firm has a market cap of $582.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of -0.77.

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.