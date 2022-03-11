Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) vs. Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) Financial Review

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) and Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.4% of Volcon shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Subaru and Volcon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Subaru 1 1 2 0 2.25 Volcon 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volcon has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 139.04%. Given Volcon’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Volcon is more favorable than Subaru.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Subaru and Volcon’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Subaru $26.70 billion 0.43 $719.19 million $0.38 19.42 Volcon N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Subaru has higher revenue and earnings than Volcon.

Profitability

This table compares Subaru and Volcon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Subaru 2.32% 3.57% 1.91% Volcon N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Subaru beats Volcon on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Subaru Company Profile (Get Rating)

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components. The Others segment develops, leases, and sells real estate properties. The company was founded in May 1917 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Volcon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Volcon Inc. is an all-electric powersports company producing road vehicles. Volcon Inc. is based in Texas.

