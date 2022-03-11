SugarBud Craft Growers (CVE:SUGR) Shares Down 3.5%

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (CVE:SUGR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.10. Approximately 13,245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 15,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.14.
The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.92. The firm has a market cap of C$6.27 million and a PE ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.15.
About SugarBud Craft Growers (CVE:SUGR)
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for SugarBud Craft Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SugarBud Craft Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.