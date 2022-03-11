Sumokoin (SUMO) Price Reaches $0.0425 on Top Exchanges

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded up 24.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Sumokoin has a market cap of $1.82 million and $739,627.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sumokoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0425 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded 42% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $174.15 or 0.00444967 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000241 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin (CRYPTO:SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 49,519,938 coins and its circulating supply is 42,819,938 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

