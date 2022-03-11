Sun Hung Kai & Co. (OTCMKTS:SHGKY) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.45

Sun Hung Kai & Co. (OTCMKTS:SHGKY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45.
Sun Hung Kai & Co. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHGKY)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sun Hung Kai & Co. (SHGKY)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Hung Kai & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Hung Kai & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.