Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,950,000 shares, an increase of 202.5% from the February 13th total of 3,950,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 833,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial lowered Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 231.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. 47.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Life Financial stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.39. The company had a trading volume of 29,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,007. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $48.85 and a 12-month high of $58.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.03 and its 200-day moving average is $54.39. The company has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 11.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.5191 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Sun Life Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in providing insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

