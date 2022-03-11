Sunrun (RUN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN):

2/19/2022 – Sunrun had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $50.00 to $43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Sunrun had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Sunrun had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $42.00.

2/15/2022 – Sunrun had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

2/3/2022 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $41.00.

1/24/2022 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $76.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $69.00.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $30.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day moving average is $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $64.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.25 and a beta of 2.11.

Get Sunrun Inc alerts:

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $74,726.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $104,297.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,866 shares of company stock worth $1,243,063. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,012,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,016,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,952 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,482 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,544 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.