Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Supermarket Income REIT from GBX 134 ($1.76) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.64) price objective on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Supermarket Income REIT from GBX 135 ($1.77) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 136 ($1.78).

Get Supermarket Income REIT alerts:

Shares of SUPR stock opened at GBX 122.50 ($1.61) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 121.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 120.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16. Supermarket Income REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 106.50 ($1.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 127 ($1.66). The company has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.98.

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Supermarket Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supermarket Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.