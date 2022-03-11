SuperRare (RARE) Price Reaches $0.45 on Top Exchanges

SuperRare (CURRENCY:RARE) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. SuperRare has a total market capitalization of $45.53 million and approximately $17.84 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperRare coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SuperRare has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00033826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00105367 BTC.

SuperRare Coin Profile

RARE is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare . SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

Buying and Selling SuperRare

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperRare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

