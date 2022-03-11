Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Price Target Raised to C$11.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Surge Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Surge Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

OTCMKTS ZPTAF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $6.91. The stock had a trading volume of 127,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,787. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.17. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $7.39.

Surge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties include Greater Sawn, Valhalla, Sparky, and Shaunavon that are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on January 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

