Susquehanna Bancshares Raises Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Price Target to $55.00

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $13.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential downside of 8.47% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SGMS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scientific Games has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.64.
Shares of Scientific Games stock opened at $60.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.73 and its 200 day moving average is $68.95. Scientific Games has a 1 year low of $36.89 and a 1 year high of $90.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.88.
In related news, Director Hamish Mclennan bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.79 per share, with a total value of $342,437.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Scientific Games by 121.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.
