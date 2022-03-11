Susquehanna Bancshares Raises Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Price Target to $55.00

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $13.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential downside of 8.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SGMS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scientific Games has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.64.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Shares of Scientific Games stock opened at $60.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.73 and its 200 day moving average is $68.95. Scientific Games has a 1 year low of $36.89 and a 1 year high of $90.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.88.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.79 million. Scientific Games had a net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Scientific Games will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Hamish Mclennan bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.79 per share, with a total value of $342,437.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Scientific Games by 121.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scientific Games Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.