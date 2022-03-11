SVB Leerink Lowers NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Price Target to $12.00

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 57.69% from the stock’s previous close.

NPCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NeuroPace from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered NeuroPace from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Get NeuroPace alerts:

Shares of NeuroPace stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.20, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NeuroPace has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average is $12.92.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts expect that NeuroPace will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NPCE. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NeuroPace by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NeuroPace by 52.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NeuroPace by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NeuroPace by 6.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.85% of the company’s stock.

NeuroPace Company Profile (Get Rating)

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.