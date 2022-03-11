SVB Leerink Lowers NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Price Target to $12.00

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 57.69% from the stock’s previous close.
NPCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NeuroPace from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered NeuroPace from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.20.
Shares of NeuroPace stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.20, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NeuroPace has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average is $12.92.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NPCE. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NeuroPace by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NeuroPace by 52.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NeuroPace by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NeuroPace by 6.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.85% of the company’s stock.
NeuroPace Company Profile (Get Rating)
NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NeuroPace (NPCE)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.