SVB Leerink Weighs in on Amedisys, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Amedisys in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.47. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.27 EPS.

AMED has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amedisys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $221.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.33.

Shares of AMED opened at $149.93 on Friday. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $122.12 and a 52 week high of $292.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.19 and a 200-day moving average of $157.92.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Amedisys’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,588,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $257,187,000 after acquiring an additional 576,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amedisys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 830,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $134,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amedisys by 4.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 763,648 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $113,860,000 after purchasing an additional 29,075 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Amedisys by 39,235.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 570,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $92,331,000 after purchasing an additional 568,919 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 55.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 562,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,861,000 after buying an additional 199,839 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

