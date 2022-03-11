Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd Sells 50,000,000 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $1,043,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:CPNG traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.42. 18,909,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,566,028. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.54.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Coupang had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPNG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupang presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

