Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Trading Up 1.9%

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $89.32 and last traded at $89.08. Approximately 12,548 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 648% from the average daily volume of 1,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.44.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Swiss Re to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.20.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

