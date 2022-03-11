Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $505.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Swisscom from CHF 500 to CHF 505 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

SCMWY opened at $59.63 on Friday. Swisscom has a 52-week low of $51.00 and a 52-week high of $61.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.43.

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.

