Symbol Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges (XYM)

Symbol (CURRENCY:XYM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Symbol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000343 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Symbol has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. Symbol has a total market cap of $746.66 million and $3.35 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00046776 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.26 or 0.06569511 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,937.44 or 0.99911799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00041569 BTC.

Symbol Profile

Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial . The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. “

