Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.57.

NASDAQ SNCR opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Synchronoss Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $4.73. The company has a market cap of $105.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average is $2.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,643,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 549,820 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $537,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 18,457 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $859,000. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

