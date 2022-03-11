Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Research Coverage Started at CL King

Research analysts at CL King assumed coverage on shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Argus raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

SYY stock opened at $79.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.57. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.62, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33. Sysco has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $89.22.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $186,047.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 12,362 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,218.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,082 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,611 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 747,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,665,000 after buying an additional 58,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Sysco by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 16,442 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Sysco by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 393,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,855,000 after acquiring an additional 232,378 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,091,000 after purchasing an additional 434,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 10.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

