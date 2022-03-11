Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $34.55

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.55 and last traded at $34.79, with a volume of 38267 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.94.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sysmex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.99.

Sysmex Corp. engages in the healthcare business. It develops, manufactures, sells, exports, and imports diagnostic instruments, reagents. and software used in in-vitro diagnostics. It also provides clinical laboratory testing of blood, urine, and other specimens. Its products include instruments and reagents diagnostics for hemostasis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, urinalysis, and point-of-care (POC) testing.

