T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Research Coverage Started at Tigress Financial

Investment analysts at Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TMUS. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.49. 134,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,872,613. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The company has a market cap of $156.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.10, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.34.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $2,708,912,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,896,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

