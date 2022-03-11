Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Short Interest Update

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TISCY opened at $7.99 on Friday. Taisei has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $10.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average is $7.94.

Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter.

TAISEI Corp. engages in the construction and engineering business. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Construction, Development, and Others. The Civil Engineering segment covers infrastructure and engineering works such as tunnels, bridges, dams, and airports. The Construction segment deals with the construction of housing and buildings.

