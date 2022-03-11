TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.21

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 139103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on TAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.26.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.15.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 151.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in TAL Education Group by 367.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.
About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)
TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.
