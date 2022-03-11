TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.21

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 139103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.26.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.15.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 151.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in TAL Education Group by 367.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

