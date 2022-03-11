Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.93.

TALO has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Talos Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

TALO opened at $16.74 on Friday. Talos Energy has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.86.

In related news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $69,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 6,655,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $62,225,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,728,670 shares of company stock valued at $132,616,293 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TALO. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.