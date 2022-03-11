Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 5,201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 110,206 shares.The stock last traded at $5.20 and had previously closed at $4.86.

TH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $563.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 547.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Target Hospitality by 165.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Target Hospitality in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 19.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

