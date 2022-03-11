Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.93) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Tata Motors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst N. Mangal now expects that the company will earn ($1.93) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.76). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tata Motors’ FY2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 6.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA cut shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

TTM opened at $26.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.41. Tata Motors has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $35.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 2.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 221,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 26,269 shares during the period.

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

